WATCH: UAE side Jazira celebrate Cream of their crop Thulani Serero

Johannesburg - With July 17 earmarked as an International Ice Cream Day, Al Jazira Club took to their social media platforms on Sunday to celebrate their very own ‘Cream’, Thulani Serero. SA’s Serero is affectionately known as ‘Cream’ in the football circles for his deft touches that leaves defenders chasing dust and supporters mesmerised.

Story continues below Advertisement

So when the world commemorated Ice Cream Day on Sunday, Jazira took to their social media platforms to post a clip of some of Serero’s silk touches. The 32-year-old has been at Jazira for three seasons, inspiring the team to the UAE Pro League title and Super Cup two seasons ago.

Putting #TheCream in #IceCreamDay 🍦 pic.twitter.com/C6IGXq2f9J — Al Jazira Club (@AlJaziraFC_EN) July 17, 2022 Jazira’s championship triumph meant that they represented the UAE in the finals of 2021 Fifa Club World Club held in Abu Dhabi early this year. Jazira’s qualification also had the likelihood of seeing Serero come up against Al Ahly, a team coached, then, by his countryman Pitso Mosimane, in the final.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following Jazira’s thrilling start to the campaign as they beat AS Pirae 4-1, Serero, via a video message sent by his club, wished Mosimane and the African kings all the best in the tournament. “Hello coach Mosimane, welcome to Abu Dhabi. I wish you all the best in the World Cup and I hope I will meet you in the final,” Serero said in the clip on Twitter at the time. “Mosimane responded to Jazira and Serero’s message, retweeting: “Hello my boy, Inshallah (an Arabian term, meaning ‘if Allah wills it’).”

Story continues below Advertisement

The host nation crashed out in the quarter-final, while Mosimane’s Ahly claimed their second successive bronze medal after finishing third. After a disappointing fourth-place finish last season, the Emirati-based side will be hoping to wrestle for a top finish next season. Serero, meanwhile, will be eager to improve on his two-goal return in 24 league matches last season as well.

Story continues below Advertisement