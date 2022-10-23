WATCH: UWC’s She-Bobo nutmegs perception that football is only for the boys

Cape Town - An initiative that started out as a chance for girls to play football with their peers, could now become the catalyst for South Africa’s bid to host 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup. The University of the Western Cape launched its She-Bobo football league on Saturday, hosting Under-8 and U10 girls’ teams on the same field where the likes of Banyana Banyana superstar Thembi Kgatlana cut her football teeth during her time at UWC.

A total of 12 clubs - 20 teams - took part on a perfect spring day in Cape Town, which debunks the myth that football is only for boys. Matroosfontein Football Club and Blikkiesdorp United Football Club players enjoyed their football on Saturday. “There are few opportunities for girls younger than 10 to participate in competitive soccer. Those who are interested in the game have to play with and against boys,” UWC said in a statement. “This hampers the grassroots development of the women’s game in a country where Banyana Banyana already participated in their first Fifa World Cup and have recently won the Women’s African Cup of Nations.”

But She-Bobo, which is the brainchild of UWC media manager Gasant Abarder, who was keen to give his daughter, Misha, the chance to play and enjoy her football with her peers instead of being incorporated into a boys team, could have a much bigger impact on the women’s game in South Africa than just giving young girls an opportunity to express themselves on a football field. A tiny thread about my inspiration behind #SheBoboAtUWC. My daughter Misha started football as a 5-year-old - always playing with and against boys. It was tough but she kept at it. Coaches often referring to the players as guys in coaching and in friendlies… pic.twitter.com/AM75UnCHlu — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) October 22, 2022

Safa president Danny Jordaan, who is also a UWC alumnus, is keen on incorporating the She-Bobo initiative into SA’s bid to secure the rights for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup. Over the years UWC has been a feeder institution for Banyana, who will participate in next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after being crowed African champions earlier this year. And it is fitting that She-Bobo kicked off at the university. “It (She-Bobo) is a project that we are certainly delighted about and will support. It’s in the context of us making a bid for the Women’s World Cup in 2027,” Jordaan said.

“We are going to launch our intention to bid and then a full bidding process will be outlined by Fifa ... around the time that we will see the launch of She-Bobo. It is indeed a wonderful initiative. There was no lack of commitment on the part of players at UWC’s She-Bobo event on Saturday. “More than 15 of our national team players come from UWC – both in terms of sport and education. Many of them are graduates and it’s no wonder that 80% of the Banyana team are graduates. “It is something we encourage. We hope these girls that start at an early age, will eventually enrol at the university to continue their studies. This is one of the most important things: sport and education, and not a choice between a sporting career and having an education.”