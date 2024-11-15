WATCH: Venezuela ground staff turn on sprinklers early in Brazil Fifa World Cup qualifier

World champions Argentina suffered a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay while rivals Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw at Venezuela as South America's big guns struggled in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Thursday. It started well for Lionel Scaloni's team, also reigning Copa America champions, as they grabbed an early lead through Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Enzo Fernandez lofted a lovely ball over the Paraguay defence into the path of Martinez who drove in a low finish only for his celebration to be cut short by the linesman's flag. But a VAR review found that Martinez had been just onside and over-ruled the on-field decision giving Argentina an 11th-minute lead. It was an advantage that was to last just eight minutes though as the home side drew level in spectacular fashion.

SPRINKLERS TURNED ON EARLY AS 10-MAN VENEZUELA DESPERATELY HOLD ON FOR DRAW WITH BRAZIL 💦



Nowhere does dark arts quite like South America 😆pic.twitter.com/TAf5JqbX8j — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 14, 2024

Gustavo Velazquez whipped in a cross and Antonio Sanabria leapt in the air and fired past Emiliano Martinez with a brilliantly executed bicycle kick. Filled with belief and roared on by the crowd in Asuncion, Paraguay battled hard in what was a scrappy encounter. Two minutes after the interval Omar Alderete grabbed what proved to be the winner, rising at the back post to head home a cross from Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez.

Argentina struggled to create openings with Lionel Messi largely neutralised although the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner did provide a cross for Valentín Castellanos but the substitute could not keep his header down. Despite the loss, Argentina remain top of the standings on 22 points while Paraguay move into the sixth automatic qualification spot. Cancelled out Vinicius Junior missed a penalty as Brazil had to settle for a point after a superb Raphinha free-kick was cancelled out by a second half strike from Telasco Segovia.

The result leaves the five-times World Cup winners in third place on 17 points -- the top six South American teams qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil had struggled for form early in their campaign but showed signs of their old swagger returning as they took the game to Venezuela at the Monumental Stadium. Vinicius, fresh from a hat-trick for Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, was at the heart of much of Brazil's attacking play and almost created an early opening.

The winger broke free and was forced wide as he rounded home keeper Rafael Romo but he pulled the ball back to Raphinha in a promising central position only for the Barcelona forward's shot to go well off target. Gerson then threatened with a chest down and volley from the edge of the box which flashed over the bar as the Selecao pushed for the opener. Vinicius then hit the post from close range after good work from Savinho.

Romo was forced into a full stretch save to keep out a low drive from Gerson but, two minutes before the interval, Brazil finally broke through with Raphinha's bending free-kick flying in off in the inside of the far post. Venezuela drew level within a minute of the break -- Segovia, just seconds after being brought off the bench, blasting in from the edge of the box after a smart lay off from Jefferson Savarino. Vinicius then had a great chance to restore Brazil's advantage in the 62nd after he was brought down in the box by Romo, but the keeper made amends diving low to keep out the spot kick.

Brazil, third in the standings, searched desperately for a winner but Venezuela's back-line held firm as the 'Vinotinto' picked up a potentially precious point. The ground staff at the stadium also did their part to secure Venezuela a point, as they put on the sprinklers in added time before the final whistle. Venezuela are in seventh place on 12 points and the seventh-place team will enter an Inter-confederation playoff for a spot in the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ecuador are in fifth spot after Gonzalo Plata scored twice in a 4-0 win over Bolivia in Guayaquil. Veteran striker Enner Valencia opened the scoring with a 26th-minute penalty before Plata's brace either side of half-time. Alan Minda wrapped up the win with a shot from outside the box. Uruguay face Colombia and Peru host Chile in Friday's qualifiers.