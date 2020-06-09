WATCH: 'We are all equal' - Komphela speaks out on the death of George Floyd

CAPE TOWN – Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela on Tuesday added his influential voice to the global anti-racism movement #BlackLivesMatter.

The popular coach posted a video on social media, commenting on the death of American George Floyd, an incident that has since sparked a global uproar against racism.

The death of Floyd (46) at the hands of American police officers has ignited a series of violent protest across the United States, with similar protests being organised across the globe. The social media hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM have been trending since the incident.

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Floyd in Houston, Texas on Monday.

Pallbearers bring the coffin into The Fountain of Praise church in Houston for the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25. Photo: Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP

In the emotional video posting, Komphela said ”We should never be allowed to be so numb as Africans and black people who have suffered so long, that we do not feel the pain that the rest of the world is feeling.”

The coach ended his video, saying: “We are all equal. Never judge a man by the colour of their skin, instead by (the) content of their character.”

“Black lives matter.”