WATCH: World Cup bound referee dishes out 10 red cards in Argentina cup final

Durban — World Cup bound referee Facundo Tello warmed up for Qatar by dishing out 10 red cards in the final of the Argentina Trophy of Champions between Boca Juniors and Racing Club. With full-time approaching and the match looking destined for a 1-1 draw, an ugly fight broke out between Sebastian Villa of Boca and Racing Club’s Johan Carbonero.

The conflict arose after Boca demanded a penalty and both players were subsequently given their marching orders. Quiet night for the referee in the Boca Juniors vs Racing game last night.



Jus the 10 red cards handed out...pic.twitter.com/x9cLwiyS7O — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) November 7, 2022

With emotions running wild, there was yet another ugly scuffle after Carlos Alcaraz scored what turned out to be the winner for Racing Club deep into the second half of extra-time. Alcaraz was not dignified in his celebrations which sparked angry reactions from Boca players who also went over the top with their behaviour, even going as far as to throw the ball on Alcaraz. After the conflict eventually became subdued, Tello went on to dish out five red-cards to Boca and two to Racing, including one to Alcaraz.

The Boca players sent off were Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Diego Gonzales, Frank Fabra and Dario Benedetto. Catriel Cebellos joined Alcaraz in getting his marching orders for Racing.

In a separate incident after the extra-time scuffle, Boca’s Alan Varela was sent off for picking up a second yellow card. Tello is one of six South American referees that will travel to the World Cup in Qatar this month. @eshlinv