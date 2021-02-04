We believe we can do big things, says Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane in Club World Cup

JOHANNESBURG - Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane on Thursday said he believes his Egyptian side can achieve great heights in the Club World Cup. "We're a good side and we believe we can do big things," said the South African Mosimane. "We've got the Qatari team in our first match and then we'll see what happens. We hope we get the chance to face Bayern. We'd be delighted to play them and it would be an honour for us. There wouldn't be any pressure on us either, because they're the team who beat Barcelona." The Red Devils - as Al Ahly are known - are aiming to go as far as they can in a tournament in which they have previously struggled to make an impact.

The reigning African champions found out who they would be facing when the tournament draw was made in Zurich on January 19.

Pitted against host team Al Duhail Sports Club in the second round, the Egyptians have their sights set on a meeting with German giants Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

“Al Ahly have played in the Club World Cup, but not with this generation of players. They did it when Mohamed Aboutrika was around but they couldn’t make the final. It’s a different team now, a different time, and it’s been seven years since they last took part in the Club World Cup.

ALSO READ: Bayern to face either Al Duhail or Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Club World Cup

“Every team has a chance. It’s 90 minutes and we can spring a surprise if we give it all we’ve got on matchday. Football is a wonderful sport in which the unexpected can happen and we should take inspiration from what TP Mazembe did.”

Turning his attention to the other sides in the competition, Mosimane said: “Brazilian teams are always strong. I’ve seen a few Ulsan Hyundai games. They’re a good side as well. The standard’s going to be high.”

African News Agency (ANA)