CALIFORNIA – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said her players don’t need motivation to face World Champions USA on Sunday in California.
Kickoff is at 10.45pm South African time (1.45pm local time).
“The players are always up to represent their country. They don’t need motivation to play a team like the USA - the number one-ranked team in the world, and the current world champions,” said Ellis.
Getting ready to face @USWNT in a friendly on Sunday night (22h45 SA time) @Banyana_Banyana @SAFA_net @BafanaBafana #forbanyanabanyanacomeshowyourlove #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/DOLzaGKFM9— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 11, 2019
Ellis was speaking after the squad completed their final training session at the 68 000-seater Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California – the venue for the clash between South Africa and the USA in an international friendly match.
Final training session at the Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California @Banyana_Banyana @SAFA_net @BafanaBafana #forbanyanabanyanacomeshowyourlove #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/4Np2RujnOx— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 11, 2019
The two countries are using the fixture to prepare for the upcoming Women’s World Cup scheduled for France next month (June 7 to July 7). '
African News Agency (ANA)