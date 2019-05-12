Banyana Banyana players during a training session in California ahead of their friendly against the USA. Photo: safa.net

CALIFORNIA – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said her players don’t need motivation to face World Champions USA on Sunday in California. Kickoff is at 10.45pm South African time (1.45pm local time).

“The players are always up to represent their country. They don’t need motivation to play a team like the USA - the number one-ranked team in the world, and the current world champions,” said Ellis.

Ellis was speaking after the squad completed their final training session at the 68 000-seater Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California – the venue for the clash between South Africa and the USA in an international friendly match.

The two countries are using the fixture to prepare for the upcoming Women’s World Cup scheduled for France next month (June 7 to July 7). '

African News Agency (ANA)