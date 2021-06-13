'We got Christian back', says Denmark team doctor after Christian Eriksen collapse

COPENHAGEN - Denmark's team doctor described the harrowing moment he realised Christian Eriksen's pulse had stopped as medics worked desperately to save him in front of traumatised players and a stunned crowd on Saturday. Medics gave the Inter Milan midfielder CPR on the pitch after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen and he was later said to be "awake" in hospital and his condition had stabilised.

"We were called on the pitch when Christian fell down, I didn't see myself but it was pretty clear he was unconscious," doctor Martin Boesen told a post-match media conference. "When I get to him, he's on his side. He is breathing and I can see pulse but suddenly that changes, and as everyone saw we started giving him CPR. ALSO READ: ’Chris, I love you’ - Belgian minds focused on Christian Eriksen after easy opening Euro win

"The help came really, really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff, and with their cooperation we did what we did to do. We managed to get Christan back." Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand heaped praise on his team after they returned to the field to complete the match after many were visibly distraught at Eriksen's plight. Denmark eventually lost their opening Group B game 1-0.

"Everyone agreed to play, and what we tried to do was incredible," said an emotional Hjulmand. "We have a group of players I can't praise enough. I couldn't be prouder of these people who take such good care of each other. FIN fans: “CHRISTIAN” ❤️

