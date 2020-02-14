LONDON - Norwich City manager Daniel Farke said his players can take a "free shot" at runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday as they try to become the first club to beat Juergen Klopp's side in the league this season.
While Norwich are rock bottom of the standings, Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top having won 16 games in a row and are unbeaten in their last 42 Premier League matches.
It would appear a hopeless mission for Norwich to halt Liverpool's title match, but Farke's side have shown plenty of spirit despite their precarious position and did beat reigning champions Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road.
"They are one of the best teams in European history," Farke told reporters on Friday. "It's a huge task and we know that.
"We have our strengths and if we bring our best football on the pitch, we can get something."