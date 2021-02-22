We have to work for unity, Fifa tells Southern Africa football region

JOHANNESBURG - Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) president Gianni Infantino over the weekend called on member unions in the Southern Africa region to work together to grow the game.

Infantino said in Johannesburg at the Cosafa (Council of Southern African Football Associations) Annual General Meeting (AGM): “We all have to work for unity, to bring everyone in Africa together. I said this to you at the Caf [Confederation of African Football] congress. We are all Fifa, we have to work together to have a united Africa, for global football’s sake. Africa needs to start to get back what it has given to world football.”

Also in attendance at the meeting were South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, and Caf presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe, while South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan was also present.

Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa said: “This AGM comes on the back of a global pandemic and it is challenging times. Covid has ravaged the beautiful game, preventing many players from playing football I this time.