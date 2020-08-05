We were made for each other, declares Percy Tau after joining Anderlecht on loan

CAPE TOWN – Percy Tau has secured a move to Belgian outfit Anderlecht on a one-year loan deal from English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Bafana Bafana striker spent last season at Club Brugge, where he started well, but faded towards the end of the campaign.

At Anderlecht, Tau will play under player-manager Vincent Kompany.

“I am part of a team that always wants to play good and attacking football. That suits me perfectly‚" an excited Tau told Anderlecht's official website.

"RSCA has my style of football. We are made for each other. I will do everything I can to contribute to this team and guide the club back to where it belongs – to the top of Belgian football.”