Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey agrees to end Juventus contract early

Milan — Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus a year before the end of his deal, the Italian club said on Tuesday. Ramsey, 31, joined Juve in 2019 as a free agent after spending almost eight years at Arsenal and won the Serie A title in his first campaign in Turin.

Last season, he spent five months on loan at Rangers before helping his country to qualification for this year's World Cup with a play-off win over Ukraine. Last week he was left out of Juve's squad for their pre-season tour in the United States. "Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated," the club posted on Twitter.