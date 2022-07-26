Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey agrees to end Juventus contract early

Italian Serie A club Juventus have confirmed that Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed to leave the club a year before the end of his contract

FILE - Italian Serie A club Juventus have confirmed that Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed to leave the club a year before the end of his contract. Photo: Isabella Bonotto/AFP

Published 52m ago

Milan — Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus a year before the end of his deal, the Italian club said on Tuesday.

Ramsey, 31, joined Juve in 2019 as a free agent after spending almost eight years at Arsenal and won the Serie A title in his first campaign in Turin.

Last season, he spent five months on loan at Rangers before helping his country to qualification for this year's World Cup with a play-off win over Ukraine.

Last week he was left out of Juve's squad for their pre-season tour in the United States.

"Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated," the club posted on Twitter.

Wales start their World Cup campaign against the United States on November 21 and will also face Iran and England in the group stage.

AFP

