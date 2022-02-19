We’ve been more of a team since Cristiano left, says Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri

Cape Town — Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has taken a veiled dig at Cristiano Ronaldo by saying the club have shown improvement since he left. The Portuguese superstar sealed a fairytale to Manchester United at the beginning of the season, and has scored 15 goals in 27 games for the Premier League club.

Juventus, according to Allegri, have been happy with how things have gone this season without Ronaldo. Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Allegri said: “I think that personal targets have been put aside and there is more focus on the team. “We have been together for six or seven months now. We are knowing each other a little more, we feel more like a team.”

When asked if the club was playing more like a team due to the absence of Ronaldo, Allegri said: “It’s absolutely true. “In the recent past we had lost this characteristic from Juve, we were playing with a great champion like CR7 and we wanted to put him in a position to always do well, thinking he could solve all the matches. “This year we are rediscovering that right humility that it serves to regain victory.”