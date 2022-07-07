‘What a loss to our society’: Kaizer Motaung, Irvin Khoza pay tribute to Jerry Sadike

Durban - After news emerged that he will be awarded with a honorary doctorate by the University of Cape Town (UCT), Kaizer Chiefs Chairman Kaizer Motaung has paid tribute to the late Jerry Sadike. The owner of Kaizer Chiefs is set to be awarded with a doctorate in Social Sciences ahead of UCT’s graduation ceremony on Friday, 22 July. As a footballer, the 77-year-old Motaung is also regarded as a South African icon. While he was denied the opportunity to play international football due to his career coinciding with the Apartheid regime in South Africa, he still managed to forge a successful career in the United States and South Africa, turning out for the Atlanta Chiefs and Denver Dynamos.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sadike of Orlando East played in and scored in Chiefs’ first ever league game against African Wanderers on 16 March 1974. He passed away, aged 70, at the Edenvale Hospital last week after complications arising from a stroke. “What a loss to our society. Jerry was a guy who was soft-spoken. He never engaged in arguments. He showed his actions on the field of play. He made such a huge contribution to the teams he played for,” said Motaung. Motaung also hailed Sadike as being a role model to footballers as he strutted his stuff on the pitch and avoided trouble outside the field of play.

Story continues below Advertisement

“At Chiefs we had the benefit of enjoying his contribution. He went to Pirates and played for other clubs but his conduct was the same wherever he went, whether at Chiefs or at Pirates or any other club, even Highlands Park. He was one of those characters who did not say much but behaviour teaches you something about an individual," he said. Motaung also said that Sadike was a true professional on the field of play, adhering to the rules of the game without resorting to dirty tactics. “I don’t remember him getting a yellow card. He never was involved with a tackle that threatened other players’ bodies. He was such a clean, clean player, never got himself entangled in unnecessary squabbles or rough tackling. Most importantly, Jerry was so humble, on and off the field. He was a living example off the field. He was so neat and was always exemplary in terms of how one should present himself in public,” said Motaung.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another figure who hailed Sadike’s professionalism was PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza. “He was a gentleman. I’ve never seen a player who was so neat on the field of play before and after the game,” Khoza said at the PSL offices on Tuesday. “He wasn’t into tackling but he was clinical with his crosses. Clinical in creating chances for scoring, sharing the ball, you know. He was unbelievable,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement