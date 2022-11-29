Wigan Athletic appoint former Arsenal star Kolo Toure as manager

London — Kolo Toure hopes his experience working under Brendan Rodgers will prove valuable after being handed his first senior managerial role at Championship side Wigan. The Latics named the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as successor to Leam Richardson on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the DW Stadium after leaving his backroom role at Leicester, where he had been working alongside Foxes manager Rodgers since February 2019. Toure has a long association with Rodgers having also played under him at Liverpool and Celtic and later been part of his coaching team at the Scottish champions. The former Ivory Coast international told the club’s website: “The experiences that I have amassed under Brendan Rodgers have been invaluable and I’m sure they will help me in this next chapter of my career.

“I am extremely proud to be named manager of Wigan Athletic. Wigan Athletic is a big club with hugely passionate fans. Together, we can continue to make the right steps forward." Toure takes over with Wigan 22nd in the table, with just six wins from 21 games in their first season back in the Championship following promotion. AFP