Durban — FOLLOWING Argentina’s World Cup triumph, Argentina captain and PSG star Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the next Ballon d’Or. The 2022 World Cup’s best player could however still potentially face a challenge from club teammate Kylian Mbappe. While France lost the World Cup final to La Alibiceleste, Mbappe still produced one of the best World Cup final performances in history, albeit in a losing cause. He scored a hat-trick to bring France back into the game after they trailed 2-0 for a large portion.

Should Messi fail in Ligue 1 for the rest of the season and Mbappe shine and help his team retain their league crown while also winning the Champions League, the Frenchman could significantly boost his chances of landing a first Ballon d’or crown. Since their Arab-funded revolution, the one trophy that has eluded PSG is the Champions League crown. However, another factor that could work in Messi’s favour is the fact that Mbappe is not fully satisfied at PSG, according to reports. He was linked with a move to Real Madrid during the off-season before eventually signing a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

This could negatively impact Mbappe’s performances at club level for the rest of the season should he want out. Messi’s contract with PSG also ends after this season. He has been tipped to stay at PSG while other reports have suggested a return to Barcelona or a possible move to US club Inter Miami. @eshlinv

