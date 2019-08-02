The South African Football Association (Safa) is hosting a National Women Referees’ Course, with participants drawn from all provinces, which starts on Saturday and finishes on Wednesday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) is hosting a National Women Referees’ Course, with participants drawn from all provinces, which starts on Saturday and finishes on Wednesday. The course comes at the right time as referees will be preparing themselves for the kick-off of the much anticipated National Women’s League.

Participants will be taken through the Laws of the Game, with emphasis on the latest amendments.

Fitness levels of participants will be tested, and the integrated practical sessions, with players, will be held at the University of Johannesburg.

Ms Kari Seitz, Fifa’s Senior Referees Manager, will be in charge of the course. She will be assisted by Ms Tracey Lovell, Refilwe Tshigeng (Physical Instructors) and Abdul Ebrahim (Technical Instructor).

“Safa is thankful for the support which Fifa is giving us,” said Natasha Tsichlas, the Chairperson of the Referees Committee.

“They have sent one of their senior officials to our shores to ensure that our lady referees get the best of the latest in refereeing trends.

“Refereeing is not static, there are positive changes all the time, and our referees need to be up to the task and not be left behind.”

African News Agency (ANA)