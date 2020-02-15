LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Leicester City, who finished with 10 men, in the Premier League on Friday.
The result leaves Leicester in third place on 50 points, a point behind Manchester City, while Wolves move up to seventh place on 36, five points off the Champions League places.
Liverpool lead the standings on 73 points.
Wolves thought they had the lead just before the break when Willy Boly headed home after a short-corner routine, but VAR ruled that Pedro Neto was marginally offside when he crossed.
The VAR footage showed Neto's non-striking foot slightly offside when he received the ball back from Diogo Jota from the short corner.