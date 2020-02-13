CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s Senior Women’s National Coach Desiree Ellis says the upcoming World Football Summit (WFS) Africa has the potential to catapult the growth of the game in Africa to new heights.
The Banyana Banyana coach, who will be one of the key speakers at WFS Africa that will take place in Durban from 17-18 March, said with so many experts drawn from across the globe sharing their experiences, the game can only be the winner.
“But I think the implementation of these ideas and possible projects that come out of this summit is key to the growth of women’s football and the game in general,” she said in an interview with WFS Africa this week.
Ellis, who is the reigning Africa Women’s Coach of the Year said for Africa to compete at the highest level and with the best in the world, the continent needs to get rid of some of the traditional obstacles that hinder the growth of the game.
Ellis says the pace at how the game was growing was a bit tardy but hoped the WFS Africa summit and other new initiatives from the powers that be, would revolutionise the game and spur it to new heights.