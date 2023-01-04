Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

World Cup winner Lionel Messi back in training with PSG

Lionel Messi of the Argentina national soccer team has returned to training with his club Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi of the Argentina national soccer team has returned to training with his club Paris Saint-Germain. Picture: Raul Martinez/EPA

Published 3h ago

Paris - Seventeen days after guiding Argentina to an epic World Cup final victory over France, Lionel Messi reported back to work on Wednesday, his French club Paris Saint-Germain announced.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d'Or winner reported back to the club's training ground as they prepare for Saturday's French Cup tie at third tier side Chateauroux.

Messi scored twice as Argentina drew 3-3 with France in the Qatar final, before prevailing in the penalty shoot-out. Since then he has been celebrating in Argentina and spending time with his family.

On Wednesday, he was given a guard of honour by his teammates at the training ground, before being presented with a small trophy by PSG's sporting director Luis Campos, according to images posted by the club on its Twitter account.

Messi's teammates Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in a losing cause in the final, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi returned to club duty just three days after the final with Brazil's Neymar checking in a day later.

Messi is unlikely to play this weekend, more probably making his return in the home Ligue 1 match against Angers next Wednesday.

AFP

