World Cup/Euros every two years instead of four, says Arsene Wenger

BERLIN – Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested to play the World Cup and Euros every two years instead of four, while doing away with Europe's Nations League to make football more attractive.

"We must have as few events as possible. A World Cup and Euros every two years would probably be more suitable for a modern world," Wenger told Germany Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag.

Wenger said that in such a scenario all qualifiers should be played over just one month because that way they would be easier to sell to broadcasters and sponsors.

Wenger suggested that this has been talked about at the ruling body FIFA where he was last year appointed director of global football development.

"Personally, I believe this would be a step forward," Wenger said, dismissing suggestions that the image of the big events would suffer by taking place more often.