Durban - South African coach Pitso Mosimane was on the receiving end of harsh criticism from Al Ahli Saudi supporters after the club suffered their first defeat under his leadership. ‘Jingles’, who has facilitated the Saudi Arabian side’s surge up the First Division saw his men thumped 4-1 at home by Al Akhdoud, a result that Mosimane himself admitted to being unacceptable before issuing an apology to the club's fans.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We were humbled tonight. Unacceptable scoreline especially in front of our fans. No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long. Sorry,” wrote Mosimane on his social media account. We got humbled tonight. Unacceptable scoreline especially in front of our fans. No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long. Sorry 💚 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 2, 2023 However, his apology wasn’t welcomed by some Al Ahli fans who then took the opportunity to blast Mosimane’s team selection and tactical acumen before calling for his immediate sacking. “Your apology is not accepted, and I hope that you will be dismissed as soon as possible because the team in your presence has no technical identity and only wins by supplication. The team is weak physically, tactically, and organizationally, the reason is your numerous unjustified vacations with your employees. I hope you will be expelled as soon as possible,” wrote one disgruntled fan.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane's Al-Ahli Saudi surges to the top of the log While another added that: “We don't want excuses, Mr. Pitso, you brought shame to this club in this match, but you have to understand that some players we don't want to see again, and you must be playing with 6 foreign professionals.” Last night loss wasn’t a heavy blow as Al Ahli are currently third on the league standings and are level on points with log leaders Al Akhdoud having played the exact number of matches.

Story continues below Advertisement