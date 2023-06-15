Cape Town - Tanzanian football giants Young Africans SC have gracefully accepted the resignation of coach Nasreddine Nabi who did not entertain the club's offer to retain his services. On Thursday, Young Africans released a lengthy statement on their Facebook page saying that the club wished him well in his future endeavours.

A few days ago, Yanga, as Young Africans SC are popularly known, made him an attractive offer in a last-ditch bid to retain his services. Yanga’s effort was understandable because, in two seasons in Tanzania, Nabi has won six trophies. Yanga’s official statement in part read: “The leadership of Young Africans Sports Club would like to inform the public that it has reached an agreement to part ways with its coach Nasreddine Nabi after the coach asked not to extend a new contract.

“Coach Nasreddine Nabi’s contract with Young Africans Sports Club has ended at the end of this season. After the end of the contract, the leader of Young Africans Sports Club met with Coach Nabi for negotiations to sign a new contract. But Nabi asked to leave so that he could have a new challenge.” Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly swooped for Nabi’s services, although the club will not confirm media reports. Alpheus 'Vina' Maphosa, Chiefs' corporate communications manager, said he was unable to confirm reports because the club was still closed for the off-season.