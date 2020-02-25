RUSTENBURG – Zimbabwe will not play any international game at home after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rule, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) said on Tuesday.
"The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation that it has received correspondence from the Confederation of African Football that our stadiums do not meet Confederation of African Football standards to host international matches," spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said in a statement posted on the association's website.
"The decision by CAF comes against the background of a CAF stadium inspection, which was conducted in November 2019 and the subsequent inspection report circulated on 1 December, which stipulated areas of improvement for our three stadiums, Barbourfields, Mandava and the National Sports Stadium [NSS], to be fully homologated.
"While Mandava and NSS were completely struck off the roster, Barbourfields was provisionally certified on the condition that issues raised in the inspection report would be addressed."
He said stadium authorities were notified of CAF’s position and the urgent nature of the situation at hand.