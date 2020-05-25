Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured in training - reports

MILAN – AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered an injury in training, several Italian media reports said on Monday.

The 38-year-old Swede pulled up at the end of the session, possibly with a calf muscle problem, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia, among others. There was no immediate comment from the club itself.

Ibrahimovic spent some of the Covid-19 stoppage training with Hammarby in Sweden but had to go into quarantine when he returned to Italy earlier this month.

He sparked a revival when he joined Milan on a six-month spell in January for a second stint at the club.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and the government is due to decide on Thursday if and when it can restart. AC Milan, seventh in the table with 36 points, began training again last week. The journeyman Ibrahimovic has scored four goals in 10 games since returning to Milan.