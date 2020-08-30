SportSoccer
FILE - AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks around during an Italian Cup soccer match between against Juventus at the San Siro stadium. Ibrahimovic returned to Milan late on Saturday and is ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. The 38-year-old IbrahimoviÄ‡ is expected to sign a one-season deal worth €7 million. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP
Zlatan Ibrahimovic ready to sign new contract at AC Milan

MILAN – Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan.

“Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home,” Ibrahimovic said upon his arrival at Milan’s Linate airport late on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a one-season deal worth €7 million ($8.3 million/R128 million).

Ibrahimovic began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

Seven-time European champions Milan finished sixth in the Italian league and earned a Europa League spot.

“As I’ve always said, I’m not here to be a mascot. I’m here to bring results and to help the team, the coach and the squad return to where Milan should be,” Ibrahimovic said in a video on Milan’s website.

“We had a great last six months but we haven’t won anything,” he added. “This year I’ve got the chance to be here from the start so we’ve got to continue like we were, working hard and sacrificing ourselves to reach our goals.”

The new Serie A season opens on September 19.

