Zlatan Ibrahimovic ready to sign new contract at AC Milan

MILAN – Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan.

“Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home,” Ibrahimovic said upon his arrival at Milan’s Linate airport late on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a one-season deal worth €7 million ($8.3 million/R128 million).

Ibrahimovic began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

Seven-time European champions Milan finished sixth in the Italian league and earned a Europa League spot.