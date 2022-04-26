South Africa three from three at World Bowls champs

Centurion - South Africa won all three of their matches on the opening day of the World Bowls Indoor Championships at Bristol Indoor Bowls Club, in England, on Monday. In the men's singles event Jason Evans, who hails from Johannesburg, breezed past Singapore's Zoher Motiwalla in straight sets. Evans won the first 7-4 before hammering home the advantage with a commanding second set performance as he romped home 9-1.

Likewise there was success from countrywoman Colleen Piketh in her opening singles contest. One of the best players in the format, Piketh was quick to adjust to the speed of the indoor surfaces in Bristol. In the end, the challenger from Falkland Islands' Daphne Arthur-Almond was no match as Piketh won the match with a scoreline of 8-4, 11-2. ALSO READ: Graeme Smith’s exoneration paints SJN final report in a bad light

Being South Africa's premier bowlers, and with one foot on the plane to Birmingham for this year's Commonwealth Games, the duo needed to pull out everything to avoid an upset in their mixed pairs opening match against the Spanish side made up of Carol Broomfield and Graham Cathcart. The first set was a relatively comfortable affair with South Africa winning 6-3, but the second didn't go according to plan leaving the result up to a one-end tiebreak. It was Piketh and Evans who held their nerve to make sure they opened the day with a 100% record across the three formats. IOL sport