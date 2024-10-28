South Africa’s Blackball team triumphs at World Championships despite lack of government support

South Africa’s national blackball team flew the Mzansi flag high as they won big at the Blackball Championships in Bridlington, United Kingdom, bringing home an impressive collection of medals. South Africa entered the global showpiece with high expectations, having been one of the top performers at the previous edition of the competition two years ago in Morocco.

Mzansi continued their winning streak at the tournament, winning a total of 22 medals, including six gold medals. Speaking about the impressive showing, President of Blackball South Africa, Vincent Pillay, commended the players for their achievement, stating it was no small feat. “Again It was phenomenal performance by South Africa we went into tournament holding a lot of titles and we came away again with six gold medals, nine silver and seven bronze.

“The players gave a brilliant account of the themselves most the finals that we did lose we lost to the French who are the most advanced nation in terms of structured Pool so they are obviously worthy adversaries,” Pillay told IOL Sport. However, despite the impressive performances, Pillay highlighted that Blackball South Africa was not receiving any support from the government. “Sadly we have zero support from the government. Blackball South Africa is run in way that we’re more or less self reliant.

“We get no funding from the government, of the 105 players that were earmarked to go the tournament, Blackball South Africa paid for 55 of them. “And it unfortunate that we have not had governmental support. It’s sore point. Looking at the priorities, the government would throw hundreds of millions into soccer.” The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s financial support for the South African Football Association for the 2022/2023 financial year amounted to R2.7 million.

Pillay stressed the need for increased government support for the sport, adding that it would allow players to perform more consistently. “For a sport like Blackball, I mean if the government could even throw R5 million into the Sport. “It’s Sport where we more or less bring gold medals to the country year in and year out if we had that kinds of support the consistency from us in order to bring return on investment will be much greater,” Pillay added.

Full Results South African National Results: U23 Team Event:

•South Africa U23 Team 1 – Silver Medal •South Africa U23 Team 2 – Bronze Medal U23 Singles Event:

•South Africa – Gold Medal U23 Doubles Event: •South Africa – Gold Medal

•South Africa – Silver Medal •South Africa – 4th Place Ladies Team Event:

•South Africa Ladies Team 1 – Silver Medal •South Africa Ladies Team 2 – Bronze Medal Ladies Singles Event:

•South Africa – Silver Medal •South Africa – Bronze Medal •South Africa – 4th Place

Mens Team Event: •South Africa Mens Team 1 – Bronze Medal •South Africa Mens Team 3 – 4th Place

Mens Singles Event: •South Africa – 4th Place Mens Doubles Event:

•South Africa – Gold Medal •South Africa – 4th Place Seniors Team Event:

•South Africa Mens Team 1 – Silver Medal •South Africa Mens Team 2 – Bronze Medal Seniors Doubles Event:

•South Africa – Gold Medal •South Africa – 4th Place Masters Team Event:

•South Africa Mens Team 1 – Silver Medal Masters Singles Event: •South Africa – Silver Medal

•South Africa – Bronze Medal •South Africa – 4th Place Masters Doubles Event:

•South Africa – 4th Place LD/PD Round Robin Event: •South Africa LD/PD – Gold Medal

•South Africa LD/PD – Silver Medal •South Africa LD/PD – Bronze Medal LD/PD Singles Event:

•South Africa – Gold Medal •South Africa – Silver Medal •South Africa – Bronze Medal