Monday, August 1, 2022

South Africa’s Michaela Witbooi wins judo gold at Commonwealth Games

Gold medallist South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi reacts on the podium after winning the women's judo 48kg final on Monday

Gold medallist South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi reacts on the podium after winning the women's judo 48kg final on Monday. Photo: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — Michaela Witbooi proudly sang the South African national anthem after claiming the gold medal in the judo category for fighters weighing 48kg and under at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

Witbooi defeated India’s Shushila Likmabam, the silver medalist from the 2014 Games in Glasgow, for SA’s fifth gold of the 2022 Games.

“Please stand up for the national anthem of South Africa,” tweeted Team SA on Monday evening.

“Great job, Michaela Witbooi - #B2022 Judo 48kg champion - halala.

“Take a bow, Mzansi! #TeamSA.”

In an impressive judo career so far, the Tuks Sport athlete also claimed the gold medal at the Africa Senior Judo Championships in 2019.

Also on Monday, Charne Griesel, wrestled her way to a bronze medal in the women's judo 52kg event after defeating Northern Ireland’s Yasmin Javadian.

So far, Team SA have won five gold medals, one silver and four bronze in what has been a successful showing so far.

Lara van Niekerk, Pieter Coetze, and Tatjana Schoenmaker dominated in the pool with gold medal wins, while the Blitzboks also claimed victory in the Sevens competition.

Golden boy Chad le Clos won silver in the men’s 200m butterfly, while Kaylene Corbett will bring home bronze after finishing third in the women's 200m breaststroke final on Sunday.

IOL Sport

