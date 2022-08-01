South Africa’s Michaela Witbooi wins judo gold at Commonwealth Games

Cape Town — Michaela Witbooi proudly sang the South African national anthem after claiming the gold medal in the judo category for fighters weighing 48kg and under at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday. Witbooi defeated India’s Shushila Likmabam, the silver medalist from the 2014 Games in Glasgow, for SA’s fifth gold of the 2022 Games.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Please stand up for the national anthem of South Africa,” tweeted Team SA on Monday evening. 'Please stand up for the national anthem of South Africa!'



Great job, Michaela Witbooi - #B2022 Judo 48kg champion - halala.



Take a bow, Mzansi! #TeamSA pic.twitter.com/ZNTogbdBSt — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022

“Great job, Michaela Witbooi - #B2022 Judo 48kg champion - halala. “Take a bow, Mzansi! #TeamSA.” In an impressive judo career so far, the Tuks Sport athlete also claimed the gold medal at the Africa Senior Judo Championships in 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

Also on Monday, Charne Griesel, wrestled her way to a bronze medal in the women's judo 52kg event after defeating Northern Ireland’s Yasmin Javadian. BRONZE in the bag for #TeamSA!



Relive the moment when Charne Griesel wrestled her way to a bronze medal in the women's #B2022 Judo 52kg event.



Stellar work, Charne.#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/s8GYm6tfvr — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022 So far, Team SA have won five gold medals, one silver and four bronze in what has been a successful showing so far. Lara van Niekerk, Pieter Coetze, and Tatjana Schoenmaker dominated in the pool with gold medal wins, while the Blitzboks also claimed victory in the Sevens competition.

Story continues below Advertisement