Spanish teenager Pedro Acosta beats SA’s Darryn Binder in Doha
DOHA – Spanish teenager Pedro Acosta defied the odds to win the Moto3 race at the Doha Grand Prix on Sunday after starting in the pit lane following a penalty.
It was the 16-year-old KTM rider's first world championship victory, having finished second in the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix last week.
He beat Darryn Binder into second place and leads the South African by nine points in the early riders' standings.
The early championship standings look like this! 👇@37_pedroacosta leads @DarrynBinder40 by 9 points! 💪#Moto3 | #DohaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/DUXOnR5yPx— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 4, 2021
AFP