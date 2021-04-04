Spanish teenager Pedro Acosta beats SA’s Darryn Binder in Doha

DOHA – Spanish teenager Pedro Acosta defied the odds to win the Moto3 race at the Doha Grand Prix on Sunday after starting in the pit lane following a penalty.

It was the 16-year-old KTM rider's first world championship victory, having finished second in the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix last week.

He beat Darryn Binder into second place and leads the South African by nine points in the early riders' standings.

AFP