Bafana Bafana Class of ‘96 Legends hosts celebration Golf Day with MetroWired

Football royalty of legends - Bafana Bafana Class of ‘96 Legends – have released the long-awaited date of the first event on their 25-year celebration calendar, the MetroWired Legends Golf Day. Albeit a year later, Bafana Bafana’s Class of ‘96 Legends will host the golf day with naming sponsors MetroWired (Pty) Ltd on March 29, 2022 at the Bryanston Country Club. The MetroWired Legends Golf Day will pair Bafana Bafana legends who are also keen golfers in corporate 3-balls to allow every team the opportunity to play with a legend.

Class of ’96 legend Neil Tovey will captain Team Bafana Bafana Legends against a corporate team in a Ryder Cup style competition to celebrate the Class of ’96 Legends 25-year anniversary milestone. His team will include players from all generations of Bafana Bafana legends as well as players from the corporate sector. “It is great to get together again with former team mates and create more memories centred on our first love, football,” Tovey said. The opposing ICT corporate team and title sponsors, Team MetroWired will be captained by the CEO of MetroWired (Pty) Ltd, Musa Nkosi. He will lead the corporate team in anticipation of lifting the inaugural trophy ahead of Tovey’s Team Bafana Bafana Legends. “MetroWired is excited to celebrate this milestone with the Bafana Bafana Class of ’96 Legends, and to be part of changing society through business as we build into the fourth industrial revolution with cutting-edge technology solutions for South Africans, Nkosi said. “We are demonstrating this by supporting the Class Of ‘96 Legends in their celebrations as well as their chosen beneficiary. We believe that our involvement injects the positivity that business can lend after a devastating period in the last two years with Covid.”

The event will also host a non-golfer legends-run football clinic at a local school, to promote football. The beneficiary of the MetroWired Legends Golf Day is the Shoes of Wisdom Foundation, established in honour of the late Shoes Moshoeu. A special drive will be hosted on the fourth hole to raise funds for shoes that will be handed to children who need them in the community. A hole-in-one carries a R100 000 prize, which the winner will share with the foundation. Businesses and corporates interested in being part of the day can secure their golf 3-ball packages to play with a Bafana Bafana legend at R20 000. For enquiries, email [email protected]

