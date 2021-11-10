Bet on the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Betway

The 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar is just around the corner. The tournament kicks off in just over a year from now on the 21st of November 2022 at the newly built Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Countries from around the globe have all been competing in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers to secure their spot in the upcoming third round qualifiers that are scheduled to be played in March next year. FIFA have allocated 32 spots for the finals with five of those slots going to Africa. Bafana Bafana has got the whole Mzansi alive with the possibility of qualifying for the tournament. Hugo Broos and his men are currently sitting at the top of Group G with a one point lead over Ghana and the next two matches will be crucial for the team to advance to the third round qualifiers. The last of the round 2 CAF World Cup qualifier matches are scheduled to be played this week. The first of the two matches will see Bafana Bafana take on Zimbabwe at the FNB stadium this Thursday the 11th at 21:00.

Coach Hugo Broos and his team will then have a few days to get ready for the last match of the second round against the Black Stars of Africa on Sunday the 14th of November at 21:00 in Ghana. A win against Zimbabwe and a draw against Ghana will be enough to send South Africa advance to the third round qualifiers. The third round qualifiers consist of two matches between the 10 countries that ended up as the group winners of round two. The five countries that win their two matches will then represent Africa with the five slots allocated in the finals in Qatar. Morocco and Senegal are the only two countries in Africa that have already secured their spot in round three of the FIFA qualifiers taking place next year. Africa is not the only region that is going into the final matches of the round two of the qualifiers. UEFA is the association that is running Europe’s qualifiers and boasts the most countries competing in the qualifiers. Belgium and Germany are also two countries that have already made it through to the third round qualifiers for Europe next year.