Go all out on Global Running Day

(South Africa, 28 August 2022) From inspiration to perspiration the UA ALL OUT MILE provides the motivation, the coaching, and the training plan to run your fastest mile. Starting this May, unique stories from around the world will highlight thousands of runners achieving their personal best. With virtual participation in 14 countries, Under Armour has almost doubled regional participation from last year’s challenge to execute a global event in both virtual and live formats. Teams and individuals alike will take on the 30-day mission to train with resources to fit into their existing routines with the goal to go all out just in time for Global Running Day.

The mile is tough. You’re tougher When registering for the UA All Out Mile, participants gain access to training routines and workouts from UA's elite coaches, athletes, and human performance experts. Registration will automatically grant participants access to a free 3-month UA MapMyRun™ MVP membership, where they will be able to log miles and access exclusive training plans and video tips throughout their journey to compete. On May 1st, the UA All Out Mile begins with a month-long Training Period. Whether you’re walking or running, connect your shoes or smartwatch to get personalised tips and training plans to help you go farther and faster.

Your fastest mile During the UA All Out Mile competition period, participants are encouraged to go all out and run their fastest mile anytime between June 1st – 5th. In celebration of Global Running Day, UA will kick off live events across the globe at cities across the US as well as in the UK, Thailand, Japan, and South Africa. Participants results will automatically be pulled from UA MapMyRun™ and appear on the FitRankings leader board, where they can see how they stack up against runners from around the world. Are you ready to see your name on the leader board? Prizing will be awarded to the top-3 males and top-3 females in each region!

Under Armour Elite Athlete, sub four miler and current Athletics South Africa 3000m steeplechase champion, Ashley Smith says “Under Armour continues to provide unique opportunities and a platform for athletes regardless of their fitness levels to push themselves to peak their performance. The UA ALL OUT MILE campaign is another solid showing from the brand to support and challenge athletes. The mile is a historic distance; 1,609 metres of pure running indulgence. Ever since Roger Bannister first broke the four-minute mile barrier, the distance has held an almost mythical attraction. I cannot wait to see how our local SA runners match up against athletes from across the globe. I’m quite keen to see how I fair and will be watching the leader board closely over the next few weeks.” "We are thrilled to have launched the Under Armour ALL OUT MILE in SA for the second year running. South Africa has a rich history of hosting some of the world’s most iconic events in the running arena and the response from South Africans to the mile campaign has been tremendous. The local market continues to lead the global campaign with the highest recorded sign-ups since its launch on the 21st of April. This is a testament to not only the mass appeal of the campaign, but Under Armour’s unwavering commitment to drive our runners in this region, regardless of their fitness level. In an ode to celebrate one of the toughest distances, UA will further equip runners with invaluable training recommendations and tips to help athletes measure their runs and gauge their progress. It’s going to be exciting to watch it unfold and we’re hoping that South African’s continue to light up the leader board.” says Managing Director at Under Armour SA Darren Cooke. Why we run

Under Armour recognizes the power of sport. The company knows that youth participation in sport goes beyond the track, court, field, or arena. Being in sports at a young age leaves an impression that sets the company's youth up for a brighter future. That's why Under Armour Is committed to awarding the top teams in the "Most Milers" competition with a $10,000 monetary donation back to the non-profit organization of their choice. All designated charities must have a connection to increasing access and opportunity for all young athletes in support of UA’s Access to Sport initiative. Sign up your local crew, club, or even create a team for your social followers to support youth sports in your community. Make a team. Run all out. Make an impact.

KEY DATES: Registration currently live 1 May to 31 May - Training Period 1 June to 5 June - Competition Period UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 If you’re looking for a running shoe to help you shed off some time on your PB, enter the new UA Flow Velociti Wind 2. Launched in April 2022, the new and improved Flow Velociti Wind 2 boasts game-changing cushioning technology that expands UA capabilities for delivering the best experience and product solutions to the runner. The Flow Velociti Wind 2 delivers speed without sacrifice - keeping the runner protected, delivering amazing energy return, and putting the wind at their back with every stride, every run, every day. For more on the new UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 or to get your hands on a pair for your first ALL OUT MILE run visit: https://underarmour.co.za/pages/flow-velociti-wind-2

Join the UA All Out Mile to run your fastest mile on Global Running Day. Sign up now for free at UAALLOUTMILE.com. About Under Armour, Inc. Under Armour (NYSE: UA, UAA), the originator of performance footwear, apparel, and equipment, revolutionized how athletes across the world dress. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand's

innovative products are sold worldwide to athletes at all levels. The Under Armour Connected Fitness™ platform powers the world's largest digital health and fitness community through a suite of applications: UA Record, MapMyFitness, Endomondo and MyFitnessPal. The Under Armour global headquarters is in Baltimore, Maryland. For further information, please visit www.uabiz.com. About Apollo Brands