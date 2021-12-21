Ho, ho, ho! If you win big, where would you go?

Cape Town - Have you done your Christmas wish-list and does it include a dream holiday with your loved ones? Perhaps you are dreaming of an island getaway, a white Christmas in the snow, Disney World or a holiday in the great capital cities of the world? Lottoland SA offers a choice of more than 30 international lotteries, but during the festive season there are two very special holiday lotteries that can make dreams come true.

Known as the Spanish Christmas lottery, El Gordo is not only the oldest, but it is also the biggest lottery in the world. The potential winnings are huge as R42.8 billion is up for grabs in collective prize money, to be drawn on the 22nd of December in Madrid, Spain. El Gordo works more like a traditional raffle than a regular lottery and the chances of winning are fantastic as over 1800 numbers are drawn. Here in South Africa, you too can take part in the excitement by choosing your five numbers and placing you bet on its outcome, via Lottoland SA. It’s up to you whether you purchase a whole ticket or a share at a fraction of the price, from R80 per ticket. Every bet placed stand a chance to win a prize between the equivalent of €200 and €4 million. After all the Christmas excitement, who wouldn’t want to start the new year R983 million richer? The Mega 2022 New Year’s Eve draw is an exclusive Lottoland event featuring R983 million in prize money. Place a fixed-odds bet on the outcome of the Brazilian Mega Da Virada draw for the chance to win a 9-figure prize money just in time for midnight on 31 December. For R80, choose 6 numbers between 1 and 60 and if your numbers are a match, the R983 million New Year’s Eve prize money is yours. Or take your chances to win even further and use the Lottoland SA platform to place a fixed-odds bet on any of the Big 3, which have had some of the largest lottery payouts in history. The US Powerball jackpot currently stands at an unbelievable R4.8 billion. The EuroMillions, one of Europe’s biggest and most popular draws, currently stands at R306 million, and America’s super-lottery the MegaMillions at an incredible R2,1 billion.

One of the advantages of online fixed-odds betting is that you don’t need to be overseas to place a bet on these international lotteries. You can log onto Lottoland SA using your smartphone or computer wherever you are, and place your bet online. If you correctly guessed the winning numbers, you’ll receive a cash payout the same as you would have if you entered the official draw overseas. The entire process is digital, and winners are contacted automatically by Lottoland SA. When you have won big Lottoland will be there to support you and help process your winnings quickly and seamlessly. The money is paid into your nominated South African bank account. More than 10 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar which is known as a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. Lottoland is recognized around the globe and operates in 55 countries, including here in South Africa where Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. THIS IS HOW IT WORKS