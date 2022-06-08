Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge 2022 – Are you up for the challenge?

IT’S all systems go for one of the most exciting races of the year as South Africa’s top 12 milers clash in the 51st running of the R1.25 million Gr1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge – a champions season highlight. Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse will live up to its magical moniker of “theatre of champions” on Saturday, and to celebrate the day, Hollywoodbets is offering its customers a 15% bonus on all deposits up to R20 000. Entry is free and you can register here.

Ranked in 2021 as South Africa’s leading elite-level horse race, the 2022 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge has once again attracted a high-quality field befitting the prestige and status of a contest, which inevitably plays a part in defining the 2021/22 season’s champions. With ruling South African Horse of the Year, Rainbow Bridge now retired after achieving a Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge double in 2020 and 2021, the runway has been cleared for a new generation star to emerge. The Hollywoodbets Durban July – a milestone on the South African horseracing and social calendar and dubbed Africa’s greatest horseracing event – is just three weeks away. The Gr1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge takes on a vital strategic importance in the build-up, as it is the final “golden ticket” event for the big race on July 2.

Former Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge champions who won the Durban July include Justin Snaith’s trio Do It Again, Legislate and Dancer’s Daughter, as well as champion Pocket Power and the much-loved Paarl-based star, Big City Life. The winner of Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge is guaranteed a sought-after berth in the R5m Hollywoodbets Durban July race, which will be run at the same historic venue on July 2. There are six Hollywoodbets Durban July entrants carded to line up in the Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge on Saturday.

The sextet is headed by SA Champion trainer Justin Snaith’s dual L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate winner Jet Dark, who will be partnered again with Smanga ‘Bling’ Khumalo. Khumalo became the first jockey of colour to win the Durban July Handicap when Heavy Metal won the great race in 2013. Right at the top of the charts of Saturday’s renewal are dual Grade 1 winner and 2021 Durban July runner-up Linebacker, and the handsome grey Cape Guineas winner Russian Rock. Jockey Muzi Yeni, who has won a Grade 1 race on each for the past two weekends, goes for a unique hat-trick on Saturday when he rides MK’s Pride for Johannesburg trainer Paul Peter and owner MK ‘Koos’ Nkale.

MK’s Pride runs in the famous black and gold strip of champions Kaizer Chiefs. A victory for the four-year-old colt will have his proud owner and the multitude of AmaKhosi fans celebrating until late on Saturday evening. Hollywoodbets will have Grade 1 winners, Chimichuri Run and Eden Roc, proudly carrying their yellow and purple silks for Hollywood Syndicate. Be part of one of the most exciting races of the year with entertainment and prizes to be won at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday. Entry is free and you are required to produce your Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test not more than 72 hours old. You can also tune in on Gallop TV or racing channel 240 on DStv.