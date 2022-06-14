How to bet on the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Hollywoodbets offers you a wide variety of horse racing bets to choose from. In this article, we will guide you through a few of the betting options, preparing you for a bet on “Africa’s greatest horse racing event” - the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Get started by registering for a Hollywoodbets account here.

Win Bet A win bet is the easiest for first-time punters to wrap their heads around. You simply pick the horse that you think will win the race, and if your selection places first, then you’re a winner! It’s all rather simple. Place Bet

A place bet is another of the easier bets for first-time punters. You simply pick the horse that you think will run in either first, second or third, or sometimes fourth depending on the number of horses in the field, and you could be a winner! It’s that simple. Swinger A swinger is a fun bet that requires you to select a minimum of two horses in a particular race. At least two of your selections must run in the first three places in order for your bet to win.

Exacta An exacta is a bet that requires you to select a minimum of two horses in the same race to finish in first and second place in the exact order. You can also take an exacta boxed, so the horses selected don’t have to run in the exact order. Trifecta

Taking a trifecta requires you to select three horses in the same race to finish first, second and third in the exact order. You can also take a trifecta boxed, so the horses selected don’t have to run in the exact order. Quartet South African punters simply love taking quartets because of the massive potential payouts! This exciting bet type requires you to select four horses in the same race to finish first, second, third and fourth in the exact order. Like the exacta and trifecta, you can also box your selections so the horses can run in any order.

Aside from the bets listed, there are also “exotic bets” which include the Bipot, Place Accumulator, Jackpot and Pick 6. These are the type of bets that both newcomer and seasoned punters can really get involved in on big race days. You can learn about the different bets and even more here. To assist you on the big day, Hollywoodbets has a 15% bonus on all deposits up to R20 000. Stay up-to-date with the latest information and tips on the Hollywoodbets Durban July by visiting the Hollywoodbets blog here.