It’s nearly “On your marks, Bets, Go…” for the Hollywoodbets Durban July

With just a few days to go before Mzansi descends on Durban for the 126th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, the country is abuzz with horseracing fever as the event returns, open to the public after a two-year run behind closed gates. According to Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand and Communications Manager, preparations for the big day are right on track: “After an exciting last week during which the Final Field was announced and the early morning gallops drew the largest crowd in many years at Hollywoodbets Greyville, we are beyond excited as we look forward to our first year hosting of Africa’s Greatest Race.”

Top contenders who have punters making early bets are 2021 defending champion, Kommetdieding and runner-up Linebacker, who will interestingly be running with blinkers for the big race. Two-time winner, seven-year-old Do It Again has many punters hoping he can live up to his name and, in the process, secure his place in the history books as the first horse with a third victory in the race. In addition, his Champion trainer Justin Snaith has four other runners including in Pomp and Power, Jet Dark, 2020 winner Belgarion and Hoedspruit. Aragosta and Safe Passage, both three-year olds trained by Mike de Kock are also vying for serious attention from the fans. But it is his gifted filly Sparkling Water, which has the attention of the betting community. Sean Tarry is the other trainer with more than one entry, in Flying Carpet and emergency acceptor Nebraas. Photographer: Candiese Lenferna The full final field includes: Argentinian-bred Puerto Manzano, Zapatillas, Waterberry Lane, Second Base, Astrix, Airways Law (emergency acceptor) and Red Saxon.

Whether you study the field and are an expert at betting odds, or you are making your choices based on the fact that you love a glass of sparkling water, your gran lived in Waterberry Lane, you grew up loving cartoon characters Asterix and Obelix, or the Cape slang “kom met die ding” which translates to “bring it on, we’re ready” resonates for you among other names, who you place your money is just one of the things that makes this weekend so exhilarating. Final field betting is now available with Hollywoodbets, sign up for an account today at: https://bit.ly/3xdnnf6 For first timers, it is a simple process of registering, then scrolling through the main menu to select the category Horse Racing, choose a country, then a race meeting. The main event on the day is Race 7 at 6pm, the R5 million Hollywoodbets Durban July (Grade 1).

Once you have selected the race, look for the horses listed in betting odds order. Next, from the drop-down menu, select a preferred bet type where the different options are listed. A brief explanation of the terms is as follows: Fixed Win – the price you take, is the price you keep. It will not change once your bet is struck. Fixed Place – means your horse must pass the post either first, second, third, or even fourth, depending on the number of horses in the race.

Photographer: Candiese Lenferna Once a bet type has been selected, click on a selected horse, then decide how much to bet and review the potential payout indicated at the bottom right of the box. Then, simply submit the bet and get ready to shout your horse home. The Hollywoodbets Durban July will be run at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday, July 2. There are 12 races on the card, with the first starting at 11.50am and the main race at 4pm. Click on the link to the Hollywoodbets sports blog for a quick video tutorial about each of the different horse racing bets that one can take: https://bit.ly/3O03XRQ