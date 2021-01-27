Momentum Proteas show professionalism and class as they wrap up ODI series win against Pakistan

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, has commended the Momentum Proteas for their “total professionalism and focus” as they completed a 3-0 clean sweep in their One-Day International Series against a tough Pakistan side. The Proteas showed plenty of class - with some big performances from their star players throughout the series - to cement their standing as one of the world’s best international women’s cricketing nations. “The past year was not easy with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced many series to be postponed, but the head coach Hilton Moreeng and his coaching staff kept the players well drilled through the various training camps they held. Their efforts have been well rewarded. Coming back to play competitive cricket after such a long time is never easy, but the players showed total professionalism and focus,” said Smith as he congratulated the Momentum Proteas. South Africa completed the 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan Women when they won the final match by 32 runs at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban yesterday. Moreeng’s charges won the previous two games at the same venue by 3 and 13 runs respectively – the second match of the contest being the first-ever Black Day themed international, that saw the hosts play in black to powerfully raise awareness for the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in South Africa.

Smith commended the “excellent job” done by stand-in skipper Sune Luus, who deputised for injured regular skipper Dane van Niekerk. With vice captain Chloe Tryon also missing the series, players like Laura Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch and debutant Tazmin Brits were given valuable game time.

“Overall, the Momentum Proteas continue to show great progress. This was their sixth WODI win in a row and that in itself is a massive achievement,” said Smith.

Head of Momentum Metropolitan Sponsorships and Events, Carel Bosman, also congratulated the Momentum Proteas on a great series win.

“You stepped up and have been successful in your first series since the return of international cricket. From all of us at Momentum a warm congratulations, and we wish you all best for the next series and your build-up to hopefully a World Cup in 2022,” said Bosman.

For the Momentum Proteas, this year is indeed all about building up to next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, where they will be among the leading challengers for the coveted title.

And it was their seasoned campaigners who showed their class, with world-class seamer Shabnim Ismail walking away with the Player of the Series honours for her consistent performances in all three games. The Black Day ODI was an even more special one for Ismail, as it marked her 100th ODI for the Momentum Proteas.

Shabnim Ismail in action for South Africa. Picture credit: Cricket SA

Series skipper Luus joined the elite club of women to complete the double of 100 wickets and 1000 ODI runs during the series, while classy seamer Ayabonga Khaka bagged seven series wickets, despite only playing in the final two matches of the series.

Experienced batters Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp also weighed in with some good knocks during the series as the Momentum Proteas produced solid performances against strong opposition.

The two sides will now play a three-match T20 International Series starting on Friday.

Full ODI Series Results

20 Jan 21 – Momentum Proteas beat Pakistan Women by 3 runs – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium (10h00)

23 Jan 21 – Momentum Proteas beat Pakistan Women by 13 runs – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium (10h00)

26 Jan 21 – Momentum Proteas beat Pakistan Women by 32 runs – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium (10h00)

The Momentum Proteas squad: Sune Luus (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits.

Support Staff: Hilton Moreeng (Head Coach), Dillon du Preez (Assistant Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Team Manager), Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (Team Doctor), Abram Ramoadi (Performance Analyst), Dinesha Devnarain (Women’s High-Performance Coach), Molebatsi Theletsane (Physiotherapist), Zane Webster (Strength and Conditioning), Koketso Gaofetoge (Media Manager).