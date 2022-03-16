More Bafana Bafana legends announced for MetroWired Golf Day

The newly announced list features Ace Khuse, Marks Maponyane, Pollen Ndlanya, Jimmy Tau, some of the 2000 Olympians, the centurion Aaron Mokoena, Stanton Fredericks, Brian Baloyi and Matthew Booth. They will make up a strong line-up against Team MetroWired’s corporate team for the Ryder Cup style competition.

A host of Bafana Bafana legends are set to join Neil Tovey’s team for the MetroWired Legends Golf Day on March 29, 2022 at the Bryanston Country Club. These legends, who combined have more than 2 000 international caps, will join the viewing of the Bafana Bafana match against France after the golf day awards as part of the proceedings.

The confirmed venue for the football clinic is St Stithians, which is a stone’s throw from the golf event. Non-golfer legends like Doctor Khumalo and David Nyathi will take the kids through their paces, imparting football skills and their wealth of experience from having played overseas as well as at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

“We get invited to a few golf days in a year, but this is a special day for us as a football family as we never get together like this to celebrate our own heroes who inspired us when we started,” said Stanton Fredericks. “More importantly, to be bale to honour the late Shoes Moshoeu - by shinning the spotlight on his Shoes Of Wisdom foundation and helping to raise funds for shoes to be handed to the kids that need them in the community - is a privilege.

Jimmy Tau is one of the newly-announced legends named in a strong line-up set to tee up against Team MetroWired’s corporate team for the Ryder Cup style competition.

“I hope I get the hole-in-one and win the R100 000 prize to share with the foundation.”