New UA HOVR Mega 2 Clone promises more protection for runners

LESS is more - until you’ve tried UA HOVR - Under Armour’s unparalleled cushioning system that has runners wanting more. The UA HOVR Mega 2 Clone, the newest member of the UA HOVR running shoe family. It offers maximum cushioning for ultimate cruise-control comfort. With 32mm stack height, the new UA HOVR Mega 2 Clone is for the runner who wants the most protection for their training. Zero-gravity running

Designed for zero-gravity feel and great energy return, the HOVR Mega 2 Clone features a HOVR midsole and wide heel and forefoot gauges for a plusher feel. The transition from landing to toe-off feels incredibly smooth with an exposed UA HOVR foam outsole through the midfoot and forefoot pressure zones, providing a soft and pillowy yet responsive ride. Encased in a dynamic energy web, the UA HOVR foam is engineered to protect from impact and provides a smooth, stable ride. With comfort as a priority in the design of the shoe, the HOVR Mega 2 Clone features a padded heel collar that protects the achilles from irritation, a padded tongue, a thick sock liner and an upper constructed specifically to meet the runner’s anatomical need. New clone upper technology

After making its debut in UA football shoes, the UA HOVR™ Mega 2 Clone is Under Armour's first running shoe offering a 1:1 personalised fit with the new UA Clone technology that flexes and adapts to your foot as you move through your stride. This running shoe feels like it was made for you. The UA Clone upper locks in and centres your foot over our UA HOVR™ cushioning for a smoother run and better energy return. The unique material of the UA Clone upper adapts to your foot’s shape and movements for a more precise fit. It also helps keep your foot centered, making sure you get the most out of the soft, responsive UA HOVR™ cushioning. Less rubbing, more comfort - for every runner. The woven structure of the UA Clone upper gets stronger when stretched, becoming thicker perpendicular to the applied force. This internal layer of flexible, auxetic material moulds around the foot for a precise, glove-like fit and feel that's truly customised to every foot, no matter the size.

A 3D moulded sock liner made of 6mm of open cell PU foam cradles the foot with enhanced step-in comfort allowing the HOVR Mega 2 Clone to perfectly adapt to the runner's foot - not vice versa. The cushy but efficient HOVR Mega 2 Clone running shoes are great for long runs and high mileage training. With a HOVR midsole as well as wide heel and forefoot gauges, the HOVR Mega 2 Clone is designed for the runner who wants the most protection for their training. Run confident with added support and durability The HOVR Mega 2 Clone features an enhanced rim and core construction that offers enhanced properties of cushioning and energy return. The rim provides structure and allows for a smooth transition. The carbon rubber in the heel of the outsole extends durability in high-impact landing zones, and the exposed foam on the outsole ensures a comfortable heel-to-toe transition.

An external heel counter locks in the heel and guides the foot into its most efficient foot strike, adding to the effortless and plush feeling the HOVR Mega 2 Clone running shoes offer. The blown rubber frames the forefoot outsole to maximise cushion with minimal weight. Seven percent faster and three percent farther These shoes form to your foot and coach you. Connect your shoes to UA MapMyRun™ for real-time form coaching tips based on your cadence, pace, and stride. An embedded sensor tracks, analyses and stores detailed running metrics to inform ways to improve performance. And it can really pay off. In 2020, UA MapMyRun form coaching users ran seven percent faster and three percent farther.

The UA HOVR Mega 2 Clone will be available in South Africa from October 2021 and will be available online: https://underarmour.co.za/ and at UA brand houses across SA. HOVR MEGA 2 CLONE SPECS: Neutral

32 mm heel / 24 mm Forefoot Weight: Men’s 9: 10.9 oz / Women’s 7: 9.3 oz MSRP $140 Connected