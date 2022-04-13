newsKaizer Chiefs and SMSA welcome fans back to FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs and partners Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) are ready to welcome their beloved supporters back to the FNB Stadium after a frustrating two-year, Covid-19-induced separation. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pronouncement that sporting venues would be able to accommodate 50% of their capacity was made on March 22, much to the delight of many football supporters around the country.

The long-awaited reunion with the Amakhosi faithful will take place when Chiefs host SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership clash on Saturday, April 16 at the FNB Stadium. “Together with our partners SMSA, we have been working around the clock for a while now to try and get the ball rolling in order to ensure the seamless reintegration of fans into the FNB Stadium on match day,” says Amakhosi’s Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica Motaung. “We know that we work with quite a big stadium and that comes with its own unique challenges - especially now that there are other layers added at the security checkpoints,” she adds. “We have prepared adequately and appeal to our supporters to comply with the safeguards put in place for their own well-being.”

SMSA CEO, Bertie Grobbelaar, who is in charge of FNB Stadium as well as three other Johannesburg stadia, confirmed that they had worked hard on getting the stadium ready for Saturday’s showpiece. “In planning for the return of spectators, we were requested by Kaizer Chiefs to align the additional operational requirements associated with current legislation to an enhanced stadium experience for the KCFC fans,” notes Grobbelaar. “This is inclusive of traffic and parking management, and enough entry points to ensure smooth and quick access irrespective of the additional checks required in terms of the regulations. Another aspect is the ticketing experience.” SMSA has confirmed the new ticket vendor as Ticket Master, which will be in charge of ticketing for Kaizer Chiefs matches hosted at FNB Stadium.

“We have asked Ticket Master for assurances that the fans will be able to access tickets with ease through new and familiar platforms. In addition to Ticket Master selling tickets online via credit or debit card, physical tickets will still be available through Computicket outlets and at Shoprite and Checkers.” Ticket prices for games at FNB Stadium previously started from between R40 and R80 – depending on the category of the game and the logistical requirements. Now, as a result of many developments and increases in overhead costs, home game tickets will start at R70. “We would like to stress that government regulations necessitated additional operational requirements and manpower - and even at those prices, we are destined to run the event at a sizeable loss. However, we are happy to work with the home Club to ensure a safe and secure event compliant with legislation and government regulations,” confirms Grobbelaar.

Kaizer Chiefs are making a clarion call to Amakhosi faithful to come in numbers and with the spirit of love and peace - and get behind the Glamour Boys, who have really missed their presence. “We are looking forward to the reunion with the Amakhosi faithful. As we said previously, the empty silence in the stands around the country was a new and unpleasant experience for Chiefs because we are used to having our vociferous and loving supporters behind the team at all times. We know that the Gold & Black army will make it known that fans are back in the stadium from this Saturday, and we are looking forward to a great vibe in the stands,” adds Motaung.

Hospitality packages now available At 50% capacity, only 3 500 hospitality tickets are available for Saturday’s match against SuperSport United. From as little as R650 excluding Vat, fans are guaranteed the prime halfway line position.

Tickets can be bought on Ticket Master now! All those attending the matches are urged to make sure they carry all the documents required for entry to watch the match. These are a valid match ticket, ID or licence card, plus proof of vaccination certificate or card or negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours (three days). Supporters are encouraged to adhere to all the protocols at all times as Covid-19 is still here.

“We look forward to April 16 and believe our players will be buoyed by this return of the ‘12th player’,” concludes Motaung.

Gates at FNB Stadium will open at 4:30pm and there will be entertainment for those who arrive ahead of kick-off to watch the players get ready for the battle. Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early, in their flamboyant Gold & Black regalia to support the team. Tickets can be purchased online through Ticket Master or at Computicket outlets throughout the country from R70 per ticket.