OUT NOW: 2022/2023 PSL & EPL Fixtures Guide

Friday, August 5, 2022

Published 1h ago

Just in time for kick-off in the new Premier Soccer League and English Premier League seasons, the IOL 2022/2023 PSL & EPL Fixtures digimag is out now.

Brought to you by SPAR in celebration of the “beautiful game”, this free digital magazine is the ultimate fan guide – designed to ensure you never miss a minute of your favourite clubs in action. It features all the club-by-club fixtures for both leagues as well as day-by-day guides for all 36 teams.

And topping off this digimag double-header is IOL Sport’s selection of the top 10 players (five from each league) to watch out for this season.

READ IOL’s 2022/2023 PSL & EPL Fixtures digimag here:

Click here to read in fullscreen and download.

