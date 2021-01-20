Plucky Pakistan will provide a stern test for the Momentum Proteas

The Momentum Proteas start a tough series against a competitive Pakistan with the first ODI at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium today, as they ramp up their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup. After their strong showing at last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the Proteas will be approaching the next major ICC showpiece - taking place in the longer format of the game in New Zealand next year - in confident fashion. And a plucky Pakistan will provide a good indication of the current level of the Momentum Proteas when they play in three ODI games against Pakistan Women, starting with today’s opener at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium. All three ODI games will take place at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead, with the next game on Saturday 23 January the very important BlackDay game, a game at which the Momentum Proteas will be wearing black in a strong show of solidarity against the scourge of Gender-Based Violence in South Africa. Team captain Sune Luus knows all about playing Pakistan, having gone into battle with them two years ago on home soil and drawing the ODI series in what was a tough series. This time around the skipper believes the Proteas Women will have to stamp their authority from the first ball as they look to assert themselves with distinction in the ODI format.

“We love playing against Pakistan as they test us in all areas of our game,” says the 25-year-old captain.

South African team captain Sune Luus

“The last time they were here in South Africa they gave us a good run for our money and that is the kind of competition we are looking for as a team. The goal for us is to go out tomorrow and make our mark from the first ball because we do not want a repeat of the last time they were here where we allowed them to assert themselves on our home conditions. We have grown as a team since and have worked extremely hard to get our ODI game into a position where we can be a force to be reckoned with, especially with an eye on next year’s World Cup.”

Luus knows that every match against Pakistan is tough, especially with the Proteas gunning for top spot in the ODI format.

“We know when we play against Pakistan that we are in for a real battle. Our rivalry has grown over the years and whilst we have had the edge over them historically, we have had some great, challenging series against them and have no doubt this one will be just as competitive.”

The young skipper noted that the recent national team schedule had kept the players busy and ready for the upcoming challenge.

“If we look back to our season, we have not had a lot of International cricket due to the pandemic, however management have arranged camps and the WSL (Women Super League) T20 to get us to this stage where we feel we are ready for the big stage. The players have had a great deal of net sessions and in time in the middle, so we are happy with our preparation leading into the match tomorrow.

“This is a key series to lead into. It will a good indication to see where we are at as a team. Our return to international cricket campaign plan has been well thought out and after this series we will review and look at what we need to fine tune.” concluded Luus.

The first ball will be at 10am SA Time today at the Hollywoodbets Cricket stadium.

MOMENTUM PROTEAS ODI SQUAD

Sune Luus ©, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (w/k), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp

Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits

Fixture list

ODI

20 Jan 21 – Momentum Proteas v Pakistan Women – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium (10h00)

23 Jan 21 – Momentum Proteas v Pakistan Women – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium (10h00)

26 Jan 21 – Momentum Proteas v Pakistan Women – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium (10h00)