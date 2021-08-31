TasteTheAction with Cadbury’s Legendary VIP Experiences

Many fans have spent the past year longing for new exciting opportunities and experiences to come around to break the monotony. Now, Cadbury FC is back with another chance for fans to #TasteTheAction with three legendary VIP experiences up for grabs! AND in an exclusive giveaway just for IOL readers, Independent Media and Cadbury's are giving one lucky reader a chance to win a signed Liverpool jersey and a Cadbury hamper valued at R30 000.

To stand a chance to win, SMS "CADBURY LEGENDS" followed by your name, surname and email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply, SMS costs R1.50. https://www.cadbury.co.za/cadburylegends/ The #TasteTheAction campaign*, which kicked off on August 1 and runs until September 30, 2021, gives fans the chance to experience the VIP lifestyle by winning a UK travel experience that money can’t buy, a VIP local experience that includes a shopping spree or a cash prize, as well as enticing weekly prizes, by simply purchasing two of their favourite participating Cadbury products**.

Watch video “We’re excited to once again treat our legendary fans to VIP experiences, especially now when we know South Africans need something captivating to look forward to. What better way to do this than by giving them the opportunity to enjoy their favourite chocolate and potentially win an experience of a lifetime,” says Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Category Lead for Chocolate. Cadbury has built on the success of previous years and made the current prizes on offer even more legendary! This year, winners can choose from one of three VIP experiences each valued at R300 000.

Celebrating every footballing fan’s dream, there’s a UK Fan Experience option, which includes travel to the UK to enjoy a curated VIP experience; a local VIP Experience, which whisks winners away to a local leisure destination and the opportunity to “shop till you drop” with a R200 000 shopping spree or because there are some things money can buy, a cash prize to spend on whatever you want. There are also weekly and daily winners who take home gaming consoles, Samsung TVs, sound systems, airtime and cash prizes. To enter, buy two of your favourite participating Cadbury legends including Crunchie, 5Star, P.S, Lunch Bar and limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk slabs in Astros, PS Caramilk, 5 Star and Crunchie variants**, dial *120*101112#, enter the unique code that can be found inside the pack and follow the prompts. It’s as simple as that!

Find out more about these legendary opportunities by visiting www.CadburyLegends.co.za and join the conversation on: Facebook @LunchBarSA, @CadburyPS, @Cadbury5StarSA or @CadburyDairyMilkSA IG @Cadbury_5starsa, @Cadburyps_bar, @cadbury_sa Twitter @LunchBar_SA Also keep an eye on Khutso Theledi, Robot Boii, Zamani Mbatha, Rouge and Chad Jones who will be sharing more VIP experience teasers over the next few weeks.