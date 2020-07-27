Sport fans can look forward to more action on their screens as Multichoice welcomes ESPN

Compiled by Michael Jansen CAPE TOWN – The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has not only negatively impacted on the sportsmen and women around the world, but equally on those who fanatically follow the sport of their choice day in, and out: The sport fans. Over the period of lockdown, fans have had to make do with rehashed flashbacks to finals, championships and tournaments that happened in the past, dusted off and replayed by broadcasters. Sport fans have been starved of live sport since the introduction of the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) However, with some countries borders and economies slowly opening up and live sport (albeit sans bums-on-seats) returning to our screens, sports fans in South Africa and across Africa will be buoyed by the fact that very soon, this week in fact, they will have access to one of the biggest sports channels in the world.

MultiChoice Group (MCG) and The Walt Disney Company Africa on Monday announced that they have signed a partnership, which will see a significant addition to the sports offering available to its customers across the continent.

The agreement will between the two broadcast giants will result in two 24-hour ESPN channels being made available to DStv customers from July 29.

This means subscribers in South Africa and across Africa will be able to enjoy the very best of US sports.

The two additional channels – ESPN and ESPN2 - that will appear on DStv will feature every major US sport as well as European football.

Sports fans across South Africa can now look forward to popular premier American leagues including:

National Basketball Association (NBA)

National Football League (NFL)

National Hockey League (NHL)

Major League Baseball (MLB).

South African Gift Ngoepe records his first Major League Baseball single for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs. Photo: Justin K. Aller, AFP

The channels will also feature live football from:

English Football League (EFL)

Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL)

Dutch Eredivisie

Major League Soccer (MLS)

West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

NBA action

DStv customers can look forward to the much anticipated return of the NBA from the bio-bubble from July 31, where LeBron James and the LA Lakers renew their city rivalry with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season will also take prominence on ESPN, with fixtures between the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies (29 July), and a stunning triple header for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees from August 1-3

Together with the live sports programming, viewers will also be able to catch up on the very latest films, series, news, talk shows and highlights from ESPN’s iconic sports documentary and studio programming.

“In addition to being the home of American sports, ESPN is equally well-known for its dedication to great storytelling, something we as Africa’s most-loved storyteller can identify with,” said Multichoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela.

Staff Reporter