Sport Minister Mthethwa announces second wave of relief funding

CAPE TOWN – Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Monday announced a second wave of Covid-19 relief funding for his department to the tune of R77 million. The Minister outlined his department’s plans to minimise the effect of the pandemic on the sport, arts and culture sector in the country. In addition to the allocated relief funding, the Solidarity Fund has made available 10 000 food or cash vouchers of R700.00 to the department amounting to R 7 000 000.00. The department, together with provinces will develop a list of beneficiaries that will receive vouchers. “Since our last interaction with the nation, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has worked tirelessly to ensure that relief reaches as many practitioners as possible. As the first wave of relief draws to an end, we deem it necessary to come and account to the sector and the nation as a whole.” Mthethwa said in a statement. The Minister gave an outline of the first wave of relief funding saying that his Department received a total number of 5 322 applications in the categories of Sport, Digital, as well as Arts, Culture and Heritage. Through an adjudication and appeals processes 4 602 applications were then recommended; a total of 1 570 was not recommended.

There are currently 117 outstanding applications being finalised by the Department. To date, the total of R61 million has been disbursed to beneficiaries.

In announcing the second wave of funding, Mthethwa said that this will take into account the shortcomings of the first process.

The Minister also highlighted the application criteria that needs to be followed:

•All applications would have to be submitted through the National Federations.

•The relief would be available to athletes, coaches and technical support personnel on events-based income.

Who will qualify for relief funding:

•Athletes, coaches and technical support personnel who rely solely on income generated from participating in sport competitions / events.

•Applications must provide proof of having earned income from national and international competitions in the past.

•Possible consideration to be given to personal trainers who operate as freelancers; unemployed and not operating as small businesses

Certain exclusions will apply:

•Athletes, coaches and technical personnel who do not rely solely on the income earned from participating in sporting events; this includes athletes, coaches and technical personnel with other sources of income.

•Athletes on fixed-term contracts (who earn salaries/wages).

Mthethwa concluded, saying the relief will cover a period of three months, September to November 2020.

The relief amount is set at R2 200 using the rationale of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) rate structure of R95-R100 per day.

