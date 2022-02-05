SPORTS DRIPS: Afcon final takes centre stage with Adidas versus New Balance

Johannesburg - The biggest international football tournament finals are on Sunday and I feel it's only fitting that we celebrate the first edition of Sports Drips looking at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final taking place in Cameroon. It's Senegal vs Egypt...the two Liverpool FC strikers come head-to-head… Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah. Who will emerge victorious in the Afcon final?

We also have a surprise South African on the pitch as Victor Gomez will officiate the final. Mr Red card - as I call him - has had an outstanding tournament, he has been composed and deserved to be selected for the final. Let's look at some Drips… Salah vs Mane. Adidas vs New Balance. Who has the weapons to win Africa's biggest honour? Adidas have created a special edition Mo Salah speedflow X for the Egyptian king. The red, white and gold colourway is amazing.

Adidas: X Speedflow – Mo Salah's new weapons. Looking to support players from grassroots to top leagues with the ability to change direction rapidly, the boot’s construction introduces a new Engineered Agility Frame. Connecting player to boot, the lattice structure is engineered to wrap around the foot, providing lockdown and stability in every direction, whilst being as minimal and lightweight as possible for radical agility. Showcasing another new innovation with its lightweight Carbitex Speedframe, the evolved outsole has been created to support the foundation of fast play – moments of linear speed – allowing players to cover the greatest amount of straight-line distance in the least amount of time. Here, the boot has been finely tuned with a carbon insert in the forefoot to enable explosive instant and transmission of power on the pitch.

Rounding off the newly introduced technology, an Engineered Lightweight Primeknit upper provides an adaptive fit, designed for intuitive players that need to – and can – react quickly. The Primeknit upper is the lightest-to-date on a football boot, designed to adapt to the player’s foot. This combines with a new Primeknit Speed Collar for further enhanced lockdown fit for zero distraction. It will be available to purchase at R5000 via adidas.com/football. “From brain to boot to ball. And back again. When sharpness of mind meets quickness of body, you become the fastest version of yourself. Find your flow and leave the rest behind. Whatever "speed" means to you, these adidas X soccer boots keep you out in front. For the sprinter, a Carbitex carbon fibre insert and raised forefoot spark explosive propulsion. For the wizard, a stabilising Agilitycage straps you in for jinking runs. For the fox-in-the-box, adidas Primeknit adds comfort while you wait to strike, ” - taken from the adidas online store.

Adidas have also just launched their new Predator and will be available soon. New Balance has got Sadio Mane covered. Mane has been having a great tournament setting up goals and scoring when needed. The new New Balance Furon v6+ Sadio Mane Afcon soccer boots are mainly in yellow with blue and red graphics.

At the heel is a splash art with Mane's signature lion logo with the phrase 'The Lion Roars' and his initials and number. Mane's name and the phrase also appear on the tongue and laces. The soleplates also feature more graphic, this time it is of Mane with the phrase 'The Lion Roars' appear again at the heel area.Looking at features, the new New Balance Furon v6+ Sadio Mane Afcon football boots are the same as ever. New Balance Furon v6+ Sadio Mane Afcon - Features

Adaptive, lightweight FIT WEAVE stretch upper with life-long shape retention for ultimate feel, every single game. Hyper-lock tuned lacing system and collar package for ultimate locked-down feel. Targeted, data driven support zones for minimal weight and incredible responsiveness.

Some great news on the local front The Kaizer Chiefs Digistore has been restored and is back up and running.

