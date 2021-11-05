SPORTS DRIPS: Boots that help strikers top the scoring charts

By Sundesh Mahes Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS. So what is Sports Drips? We at Sports Drips look at the latest sportswear trends from sports around the world.

From time to time, we will drop into the past to give you that nostalgic feel on some of the legendary sports gear from all the brands that have been dominant in the market across various sporting codes from running to basketball, to football. The focus will be on how the technology and design impacts each sport and we will also be letting you know which icon used these items in their peak. The platform is hosted on IOL Sport and Facebook for now. Lets celebrate Adi Dassler’s Birthday who was born on 3 November 121 years ago. This man was the pioneer in designing the modern day football boot and his brand adidas has become a leading sports brand across the world.

Adidas founder Adi Dassler. We have a major Soweto Derby coming up in the DStv Premiership this weekend, and still, we will not have fans in the stadium, which is so sad. But lets focus on the weapons that the players in leagues around the world have been using to top the league scoring charts: 1.DStv Premiership – Victor Sepana Letsoalo with 6 goals is using the Nike Mercurial Superfly VIII Elite 2.La Liga (Spain) – Karim Benzema with 9 goals is using the Adidas X speedflow

3.Bundesliga (Germany) – Robert Lewandowski with 12 goals is using the Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 4.Premier League (England) – Mohammed Salah with 10 goals is using the Adidas X speedflow 5.Serie A ( Italy) – Ciro Immobile with 9 goals is using the Adidas X speedflow

6.Serie A ( Brazil) – Hulk with 11 goals is using the Adidas X speedflow 7.Ligue 1 (France) – Wahbi Khazri and Gaëtan Laborde are joint at the top with 7 goals and are using Nike Mercurial Vapor. Lets take a closer look at the adidas X Speedflow which will be used by Vincent Pule and Khama Billiat in this weekends Soweto Derby.

X SPEEDFLOW.1 FIRM GROUND BOOTS THE ULTIMATE EXPRESSION OF SPEED IN A LIGHTWEIGHT BOOT. From brain to boot to ball. And back again. When sharpness of mind meets quickness of body, you become the fastest version of yourself. Find your flow and leave the rest behind. Whatever "speed" means to you, these adidas X soccer boots keep you out in front. For the sprinter, a Carbitex carbon fibre insert and raised forefoot spark explosive propulsion. For the wizard, a stabilising Agilitycage straps you in for jinking runs. For the fox-in-the-box, adidas Primeknit adds comfort while you wait to strike.