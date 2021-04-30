SPORTS DRIPS: Cool winter gear to keep you motivated in the cold

by Sundesh Mahes

Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. So the temperature in South Africa is dropping and waking up early in the morning for that run or cycle needs serious motivation as it gets colder. We will be looking at some of the cool new winter gear from Under Armour, Adidas, Nike, Maxed and Puma, we will also be chatting to a Personal trainer Sean Mulligan to give us some tips to beat the cold and keep pushing towards our goals and Springbok/ Kaizer Chiefs Sports Doctor Lehlogonolo Jerome Mampane will guide us to keep healthy.

So I have been trying to pick up my personal fitness as playing competitive sport at my old age is taxing on my body, I decided to put a little extra effort into achieving a personal goal. They say summer bodies are made in winter and I totally disagree…summer bodies are made throughout the year with hard work and dedication. Discipline when it comes to diet and motivation to get up and grind.

ALSO READ: SPORTS DRIPS: Hot new footwear just in time for the Euro’s

This winter you will need to equip yourself with gear that works for you and keep you safe from all viruses. Winter gear can be very pricey and brands have been modifying their technology to enhance their athlete’s performance but we are here to assist you making some wise choices.

We chat to Sean Mulligan – a Multifunctional fitness trainer based at the EQ wellness centre in Johannesburg. Sean believes that keeping fit during the winter months is very important but you must enjoy what you do if it’s running, cycling or hitting the gym – keep having fun. Tips: Keep a schedule, Join a group or get a fitness buddy as its difficult to disappoint your buddy especially when you feeling a bit lazy. Stretching is vital for recovery and keep warmly dressed after training as your body needs to recover. A warm shower is advised too. Supplements to boost your immune system will help but diets are critical for a healthy lifestyle. If you would like to contact Sean feel free for some tip: [email protected]

ALSO READ: SPORTS DRIPS: The evolution of sports technology

What gear is needed for these winter goals: Warm track suit, thermal under garments and warm fleece tops to keep your body temperature consistent for recovery and not pick up any flu’s or viruses.

Nike has a full thermal range – Therma-Fit which have pullovers, jackets, track suits, socks and under garments which are designed to keep you warm. These can be found on the Nike site.

Under Armour has a range called ColdGear which is base layer under garments that keep your body warm during these cold days. They also have a new ISO-Chill range which is launching a new range internationally on the 4th May 2021 and we have been invited to attend the virtual event.

Adidas has the ClimaWarm and ClimaHeat garments which have been very popular in Europe for years due to their cold climate.

These brands are pricey and if you can afford their quality and brand it is well worth it. There are cheaper alternatives which can be found in Mr Price Sports, Tenth Sports and Solly M Sports which are outlets aimed at giving people with fewer resources a similar quality product at an affordable rate.

ALSO READ: SPORTS DRIPS: Schools sport is back, here’s how to get the best prices on sporting gear

We also managed to chat to The Rugby World Cup winning Springboks Dr Mampane who works with Kaizer Chiefs and is a competitive hockey player. Here are a few tips from The Doc:

Stay warm during and post workout.

Remove wet or sweaty clothes post workout.

Keep a warm Hoody or fleece top on hand.

Vitamin C boosts help but keep hydrating: 8 – 10 glasses of water per day.

Do Not train or exercise if you are feeling ill – rest your body.

Covid-19 is still around so practice safety – wash your hands often and keep social distancing.

From me at Sports Drips: Keep moving, stay warm and stay safe.

Win a Sports prize worth R 2000 with Sports Drips and Grip Sports To stand a chance to win SMS “Sports Drips” followed by your name, surname, email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply, sms cost R1.50

Like our Facebook page: Sport Drips SA check out some of the video’s.

IOL Sport