SPORTS DRIPS: Focus on women’s sports gear

Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS, today we will be focusing on female sports gear. I only recently discovered that ladies have a tough time selecting sports wear especially around the colours available. They don’t want to be totally exposed in gyms and have ugly sweat marks showing through their gear. I was eves dropping on my wife conversation so that how I know… So we will look at some of the more friendly and appealing gear available by 2XU and Under Armour.

We chatted to Kelly Du Plessis from Apollo Brands that has 2XU and Under Armour products in SA. What the new year brings to you, will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year. Ever wondered, how new compression gear can help you achieve your goals? 2XU, the leader in high performance gear is definitely the go to brand for all things compression, just ask the athlete! Launched in Australia in 2005 and now present in more than 70 countries, including South Africa. 2XU has grown to become the world’s most technical sportswear company, driven by a relentless pursuit to multiply human performance.

Designed for maximum performance 2XU gear is built for an all-round performance across multiple sports enabling the athlete to train harder, perform stronger and recover faster. Designed to deliver the ultimate in performance, 2XU offers MCS (Muscle Containment Stamping) compression which is a revolutionary fabric support system. MCS ‘stamping’ assists performance by providing greater compression power. The Men’s Light speed compression shorts, retailed at R1299 and Women’s light speed mid-rise compression tights, retailed at R1799 - is a perfect match. The compression gear has MCS technology developed in, with a meticulous understanding of the impact running has on the legs. Training compression gear that reduces risk of injury – this compression gear meets you at the gym with your training partner, on the court or out pounding the pavement. Here are your two ‘must have’s’ with this training compression gear: Women’s Core Compression 5 Inch Shorts, retailed at R999 that can easily help with a confidence booster for your summer body! Men’s Core Compression Short Sleeve, retailed at R1099 which provides compression support for the upper body for better postural awareness and stronger performance.

Kelly also gave us a list of the best selling Under Armour wear for the ladies this season: Knockout Mesh Back Tank, Made from one of the lightest, most breathable fabrics we make, this shirt is your new go-to to crush any sport, any training scenario. Retails at R599. Women's UA took your favorite UA HOVR™ Phantom 2 running shoes and wrapped them in light, breathable UA IntelliKnit. They're quick-drying, stretchy, and mapped to move with your feet, so you stay comfortable with every stride.

From me at Sports Drips: Keep moving, stay active and stay safe. Like our Facebook page: Sport Drips SA check out some of the video’s. Contact me: [email protected]